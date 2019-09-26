Formenton was assigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Resist the temptation to overreact here. The Senators seem to be taking the approach of letting their young pieces learn slowly, and it seems Ottawa would rather let Formenton learn how to win in the AHL with the players who are most likely to be his linemates in a few years, rather than lose in the NHL with guys who aren't likely to be around when the Senators are ready to contend again. If he's available in your dynasty league, keep him stashed, as he'll likely be one of the first names called up if and when the Senators' season goes south.