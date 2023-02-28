Zub recorded a pair of assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

Zub set up Brady Tkachuk's tally in the second period before adding a second helper on Thomas Chabot's goal in the final frame. Zub had logged just one point in his previous eight games since returning from an eight-game IR stint. The 27-year-old blueliner has three goals and six assists through 30 games this season. Zub is typically relied on to play a stay-at-home role alongside the more offensive-minded Chabot on Ottawa's top defensive pairing.