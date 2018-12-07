Senators' Bobby Ryan: Exits due to injury
Ryan won't return to Thursday's game against the Canadiens due to an upper-body injury.
The severity of Ryan's injury has yet to be revealed, but another update on his condition should surface ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh. If Ryan's unable to go, Max McCormick will likely draw into the lineup against the Penguins.
