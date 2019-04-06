Senators' Bobby Ryan: Likely a go for season finale
Ryan (undisclosed) is expected to play in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Blue Jackets, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Ryan will log his 78th game of the 2018-19 campaign Saturday. He's managed to work past various hand/finger injuries in recent years, and missing only a couple games this campaign helped Ryan reach 16 power-play points to complement his 25 tallies at even strength. While he's no longer a must-have in most fantasy leagues, Ryan will continue to be relied upon heavily by Ottawa since he's under contract through 2021-22 at a whopping expense of $7.25 million per season, including modified no-trade and no-move clauses in his contract.
