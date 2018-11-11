Senators' Bobby Ryan: Picks up two points Saturday

Ryan scored a first-period goal and added an assist on the power play in a 6-4 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Ryan is scoring at a consistent pace this season, as he's only had one instance of going consecutive games without a point in 2018-19. The good news for fantasy owners is that half of his points are coming on the power play, which makes him a solid option in most formats.

