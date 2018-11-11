Senators' Bobby Ryan: Picks up two points Saturday
Ryan scored a first-period goal and added an assist on the power play in a 6-4 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Ryan is scoring at a consistent pace this season, as he's only had one instance of going consecutive games without a point in 2018-19. The good news for fantasy owners is that half of his points are coming on the power play, which makes him a solid option in most formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...