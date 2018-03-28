Senators' Bobby Ryan: Three points in loss

Ryan had a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Ryan stretched his point streak to four games while lighting the lamp for the third consecutive contest. One of Ryan's assists came with the extra man, but that was his first power-play point during this point streak. He has 33 points in 56 games this season, with 29 of those coming at even strength.

