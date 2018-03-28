Senators' Bobby Ryan: Three points in loss
Ryan had a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.
Ryan stretched his point streak to four games while lighting the lamp for the third consecutive contest. One of Ryan's assists came with the extra man, but that was his first power-play point during this point streak. He has 33 points in 56 games this season, with 29 of those coming at even strength.
More News
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Posts first three-point night of 2017-18•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Back in action Thursday•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Might return before trade deadline•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Out minimum three weeks with ligament damage•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Dealing with another hand injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...