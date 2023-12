Smejkal notched an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Smejkal has played in five games this season, though he's yet to earn much more than a fourth-line role. He set up a Jacob Bernard-Docker tally in Thursday's defeat. Smejkal has added one shot on net, five hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating so far. He may be reassigned to AHL Belleville once Mathieu Joseph (lower body) or Rourke Chartier (upper body) return.