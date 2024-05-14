Thomson has signed a contract with with the Malmo Redhawks of the SHL.

Thomson wasn't able to catch on with the Senators after being drafted by the team with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 Draft -- he appeared in 18 games with Ottawa from 2021-23, picking up five helpers and a minus-10 rating over that span, but he didn't see any action with the big club in 2023-24, instead spending the entirety of the campaign with AHL Belleville, picking up 21 points in 67 contests. As a restricted free agent, the Senators still own Thomson's NHL rights, so they'll get the first crack at signing him if he returns to North America in the future.