Senators' Logan Brown: Sitting out minimum two more games
Brown (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 2, per the NHL's official media site.
Brown isn't eligible to return until Nov. 9 against the Islanders, but there's a good chance he misses a few more games after that. The Senators will have Artem Anisimov (lower body) back in the lineup going forward, but their depth up the middle is troubling with Colin White (hip) also on the mend.
