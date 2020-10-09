Peca signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Friday.

Peca was traded from Montreal to Ottawa at the deadline last year, and the 27-year-old forward will stick with the Senators for the upcoming season. Considering the lack of forward depth for the Senators, he has a decent chance to stick with the big club when next season commences, but Peca likely will stick to the bottom-six. Over 73 NHL games, Peca has posted six goals and 13 assists.