Senators' Max McCormick: Averages just 8:21 of ice time
McCormick had five points (three goals, two assists) in 30 games, while also supplying 56 hits in 2017-18.
McCormick finds himself in a tricky situation, as he's found AHL success and even logged 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 49 games this season, but has been unable to translate it to the highest level at least thus far. With only 8:21 of ice time per game it was hard for the Wisconsin native to make an impact regardless, but he still impressively had 56 hits, while averaging a shot on goal per game. McCormick projects to push for an opening day roster spot in 2018-19, and will enter a contract season in Ottawa.
More News
-
Senators' Max McCormick: Brought back to NHL•
-
Senators' Max McCormick: Returns to AHL•
-
Senators' Max McCormick: Headed back to Ottawa•
-
Senators' Max McCormick: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Senators' Max McCormick: Recalled for injury relief•
-
Senators' Max McCormick: Travel issues prevent call-up•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...