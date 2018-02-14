Senators' Max McCormick: Returns to AHL
McCormick was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
The Senators acquired veteran winger Marian Gaborik from the Kings in a swap for defenseman Dion Phaneuf, and that allows McCormick to polish his game outside of such a high-pressure environment. Hailing from Wisconsin, McCormick has 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) and 80 PIM with the AHL's Senators this season to supplement the pair of points he's collected over two separate stints (six games) in the NHL.
