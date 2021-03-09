Zaitsev notched an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Zaitsev helped out on Evgenii Dadonov's goal in the first minute of the game. The 29-year-old Zaitsev has collected an assist in each of the last two contests. For the year, the Russian defenseman has 10 helpers, 42 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and 48 hits with a minus-6 rating.