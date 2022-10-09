site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Designated for waivers
RotoWire Staff
Oct 8, 2022
10:07 pm ET
Sabourin will be waived by the Senators on Sunday.
Sabourin has often bounced between levels over the last couple of years, so it's no surprise he's on waivers. The 30-year-old will provide toughness at AHL Belleville if he isn't claimed by another organization.
