Senators' Thomas Chabot: Collects assist in return
Chabot recorded a power-play assist and four shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over Edmonton.
Chabot had missed the four previous games with a toe injury but clearly didn't skip a beat. It was his 63rd game of the year, the same amount he appeared in with Ottawa during the 2017-18 campaign, but he's doubled his point total this year.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Back to work Saturday•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Traveling with team•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Remainder of season in jeopardy•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Earns assist in defeat•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Notches assist in loss•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Strikes twice in comeback attempt•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...