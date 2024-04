Chabot is slated to undergo offseason wrist surgery, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Chabot could have the procedure in the coming weeks, and his recovery time is expected to be in the range of two-to-three months. That should put him on track to participate in training camp. The 27-year-old defender registered nine goals, 30 points, 118 shots on net, 44 hits and 88 blocked shots in 51 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.