Chabot (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Thursday's contest against Colorado, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Chabot wasn't available for Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton because of the injury. He has nine goals and 36 points in 61 games this season. Chabot's projected to play on a pairing with Erik Brannstrom in his return.
