Updating a previous report, Suomela is actually in the lineup for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup against the Ducks, Dan Rusanowsky of KFOX 98.5 FMreports.

Suomela was mistakenly announced as a scratch for the evening's affair, but it appears he will indeed make his NHL debut Wednesday. The rookie will center Evander Kane and Joonas Donskoi as part of a talented third line.