Sharks' Antti Suomela: Promoted to parent club
Suomela was recalled from AHL San Jose on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Suomela registered 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) over 47 regular season games in the minors in addition to one assist in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Finn has already seen NHL action with the Sharks this season, appearing in 27 games while posting eight points and averaging 11:19 of ice time per game.
