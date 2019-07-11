Suomela signed a one-year contract with the Sharks on Thursday.

Suomela recorded eight points over 27 games last season -- in addition to six goals and 14 assists over 47 appearances with AHL San Jose -- and now will be able to look for a deeper role with the club. The loss of Joe Pavelski and possibly Joe Thornton benefits Suomela in that regard, but the emergence of Dylan Gambrell from the Barracudas could keep the 25-year-old in a bottom-six role.