Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Will miss at least two contests
Gambrell (upper body) will miss Friday's game against Winnipeg and Saturday's matchup with Vancouver at a minimum, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jonny Brodzinski is the leading candidate to fill in on San Jose's fourth line until Gambrell's cleared to return. The 23-year-old rookie has played pretty well this season, notching four points in 12 games, so it won't be easy to replace his contributions as a depth scorer.
