Korenar was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Korenar is inactive for the Sharks' regular-season finale as Alexei Melnichuk gets another chance to impress the coaching staff. The 23-year-old Korenar posted a 3-5-0 record with a 3.17 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 10 appearances this year. He'll likely be competing for a job with the big club in training camp ahead of the 2021-22 season.