Radil (illness) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's clash with the Canadiens, NHL.com's Sean Farrell reports.

It isn't clear if Radil is still under the weather or a healthy scratch at this point, but either way, he won't be facing Montreal. Another update on the 29-year-old winger should surface once coach Peter DeBoer decides to reinsert him into the lineup.

