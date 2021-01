According to coach Bob Boughner, the Sharks plan to insert Simek (undisclosed) into the lineup Monday against St. Louis, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Simek is dealing with an undisclosed issue, but he's been practicing since Tuesday, so he may simply need a few extra days to work on his conditioning. The 28-year-old blueliner picked up nine points while averaging 17:11 of ice time in 48 games last campaign.