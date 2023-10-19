Simek (lower body) logged a full practice Wednesday, Colby Guy of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Simek blocked a shot in the preseason that has kept him out of action so far. The Sharks are not rushing him back -- when he returns, the Sharks will have as many as eight healthy defensemen, none of whom are waivers-exempt. That may force the team to pursue a trade to clear up the logjam. Simek has no specific timetable for his return, and when he's cleared to play, he'll likely rotate in and out of the lineup on the third pairing.