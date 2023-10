Simek (lower body) was moved to injured reserve Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Simek was injured early in the preseason and will miss at least three games to begin the 2023-24 regular season. The 31-year-old recorded three points while averaging 14:37 of ice time in 44 games last year. With both Simek and Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed) on injured reserve, Ty Emberson or Henry Thrun could see some extra playing time early on.