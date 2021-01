The Sharks placed Simek on injured reserve Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but this news puts Simek out at least a week on IR. The good news for the 28-year-old is that he returned to practice Tuesday, but he still has no timetable for a return. Nicolas Meloche was activated from the taxi squad and is expected to draw into the lineup on the third defensive pair for Thursday's game against the Coyotes.