Sharks' Radim Simek: Resumes skating
Simek (leg) resumed skating Thursday and appears to be recovering "faster than usual," David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Simek had surgery March 14 to repair his torn ACL, MCL and meniscus. The 26-year-old was undoubtedly missed during San Jose's playoff run -- Simek only produced nine points over 40 games, but the blueliner was getting work in a defensive pairing with Brent Burns and brought extra physicality to the Sharks' defense. Simek also said Thursday that he expects to be fully recovered when training camp rolls around in September.
