Sekera (undsiclosed) was on the ice for warmups and is expected to suit up for Monday's Game 6 tilt with the Lightning, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sekera was banged up in the Game 5 victory Saturday but appears to be fit for action. The 34-year-old blueliner has averaged 14:48 of ice time while recording just one assist since the NHL returned to play in August.