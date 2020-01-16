Stars' Ben Bishop: Defending net Thursday
Bishop will start between the pipes when the Stars host the Sabres on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop and Anton Khudobin have paired to form a formidable tandem in the crease this season, with the pair splitting starts fairly equally in the last few weeks. Bishop is riding a four-game winning streak into Thursday's affair, allowing two or fewer goals in each. He's been especially difficult to beat at home, where the veteran netminder sports a 1.91 GAA and a .939 save percentage over 19 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.