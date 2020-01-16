Play

Stars' Ben Bishop: Defending net Thursday

Bishop will start between the pipes when the Stars host the Sabres on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop and Anton Khudobin have paired to form a formidable tandem in the crease this season, with the pair splitting starts fairly equally in the last few weeks. Bishop is riding a four-game winning streak into Thursday's affair, allowing two or fewer goals in each. He's been especially difficult to beat at home, where the veteran netminder sports a 1.91 GAA and a .939 save percentage over 19 appearances.

