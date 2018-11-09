Bishop will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Predators, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, surrendering three goals on 33 shots en route to a 4-1 loss. The American netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his seventh victory of the campaign in a brutal home matchup with a Predators team that's 7-0-0 on the road this season.