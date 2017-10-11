Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal against Predators

Bishop will tend the twine for Thursday's tilt with Nashville, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop was forced out of Opening Night against the Golden Knights, but returned Tuesday to register his first victory of the season. Looking ahead, the netminder should see action in 50-plus games this year and could challenge for the 40-win mark. The 30-year-old travels to the Music City on Wednesday where the Predators were a tough out throughout the 2016-17 campaign.