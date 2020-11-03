Bishop underwent right knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus Oct. 21. and is expected to be sidelined until mid-March.

Bishop appeared in just three games for the Stars last postseason due to ungoing issues related to the knee surgery he underwent in May, so it sounds like an additional procedure was required following Dallas' elimination from the Stanley Cup Finals to fully address his injured knee heading into the 2020-21 campaign. Although no firm start date for next season has been established, Bishop will almost certainly miss the beginning of the campaign at a minimum considering he's not expected to be ready to rock until mid-March at the earliest. That means more playing time for Anton Khudobin, who could emerge as the Stars' true No. 1 netminder after playing well in a workhorse role during the 2019-20 playoffs.