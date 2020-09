Bishop (undisclosed) is still considered unfit to play ahead of Monday's Game 5 showdown against Vegas, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Although Bishop continues to practice with the team, coach Rick Bowness reiterated that his goaltender isn't healthy enough to start or even back up. Monday's game will mark the seventh straight game that Bishop has missed, and Jake Oettinger will continue to serve as Anton Khudobin's backup until Bishop is healthy to return.