Stars' Ben Bishop: Not pulled due to injury

Bishop was pulled during the third period of Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blues, but head coach Jim Montgomery says he is "fine," Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Things got messy for Bishop in the third period. He got run over by Pat Maroon but slowly got back up. Then, just moments later, he took a laser shot from Colton Paryko near the collarbone, leaving him in obvious pain on the ice. While he was down, St. Louis capitalized by extending the lead to 3-1 with a Jaden Schwartz goal. Bishop would stay in the game and let up his fourth goal just over 30 seconds later, prompting Anton Khudobin to replace him. The 32-year-old ended his day with four goals allowed on 20 shots. For now, it seems that he should be healthy for Game 7 on Tuesday, but an update on his status should be available in the coming days.