Bishop (lower body) is expected to miss at least the next two games, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop exited Monday's game against the Senators with a lower-body injury and now will be aiming for a return Sunday in Pittsburgh, at the earliest. During his absence, Kari Lehtonen will be the primary option in net, although the Stars will likely call up another option for additional depth.

