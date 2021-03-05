Per general manager Jim Nill, Bishop (knee) has done some light skating, but he's still at least 4-6 weeks away from making his season debut, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop was originally expected to be ready to return in mid-March after undergoing knee surgery in late October, but that's clearly no longer on the table. The next step in the 34-year-old backstop's recovery will involve a return to practice with his teammates, so check back for another update on his status once that occurs.