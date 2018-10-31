Stars' Ben Bishop: Tames Habs in road win
Bishop made 34 saves Tuesday in a 4-1 road win over the Canadiens.
The win puts Bishop over.500 on the year, now at 5-4 through nine starts. The 6-foot-7 netminder is producing almost exactly to career averages through nine games and will continue to see the majority of starts as long as he stays healthy. Look for Bishop to perhaps get a night off in an upcoming road game, either Thursday in Toronto or Saturday in Washington.
