Bishop, who started in goal, managed only one save on five shots in Sunday's 5-2 road loss to the Sharks.

The Sharks were out for blood in this one, as they forced Bishop out of the cage after inflicting all of that damage in the first period alone. Traditional backup Kari Lehtonen stepped in and only allowed one goal on 23 shots the rest of the way. Still, Bishop has won half of his games with a serviceable .920 save percentage even with this latest dud factored in, so chalk this one up as an anomaly to an otherwise solid stretch.