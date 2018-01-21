Stars' Jason Spezza: Collects pair of assists
Spezza notched two assists in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Sabres.
Spezza has responded with four points in his last three games after being deemed a healthy scratch by Stars head coach Ken Hitchcock on Monday against the Bruins. The recent surge gives the veteran center added value in daily leagues. If Spezza can sustain this output, combined with his continued usage on the power play, he will warrant more consideration across all formats.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...