Stars' Jason Spezza: Collects pair of assists

Spezza notched two assists in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Sabres.

Spezza has responded with four points in his last three games after being deemed a healthy scratch by Stars head coach Ken Hitchcock on Monday against the Bruins. The recent surge gives the veteran center added value in daily leagues. If Spezza can sustain this output, combined with his continued usage on the power play, he will warrant more consideration across all formats.