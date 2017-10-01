Play

Stars' Jason Spezza: Helps on lone goal in preseason finale

Spezza grabbed an assist on the Stars' lone goal in Saturday's preseason finale against Minnesota.

Last year was a down year for the 34-year-old center, who tallied just 50 points at 0.73 points per game. That's the lowest point rate he's had since the 2003-04 season. He could bounce back, but he may have reduced opportunities to skate with superstars Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin after the signing of Alexander Radulov.

