Stars' Jason Spezza: Puts up two points in win

Spezza set up a Blake Comeau goal and scored a goal of his own Tuesday, helping his team earn a 4-2 win over Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old is having a bit of a renaissance so far in 2018, as he's up to seven points in his first eight games of the campaign. He's not likely to continue this pace and rediscover the point-per-game ability he had in his prime, but he's showing signs of being a useful option when he's on the ice in most formats.