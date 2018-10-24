Stars' Jason Spezza: Puts up two points in win
Spezza set up a Blake Comeau goal and scored a goal of his own Tuesday, helping his team earn a 4-2 win over Los Angeles.
The 35-year-old is having a bit of a renaissance so far in 2018, as he's up to seven points in his first eight games of the campaign. He's not likely to continue this pace and rediscover the point-per-game ability he had in his prime, but he's showing signs of being a useful option when he's on the ice in most formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.