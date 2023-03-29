Hanley logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Hanley returned from a two-game stint as a healthy scratch. He rewarded head coach Pete DeBoer's decision by setting up Joe Pavelski's tip-in tally in the second period. Hanley has two helpers through nine games in March, which is all of his offense through 24 appearances this season. The 31-year-old has added 27 blocked shots, 23 hits, 15 PIM, 13 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. His veteran presence has kept him in the lineup over Nils Lundkvist as the Stars contend with the Wild and the Avalanche for positioning in the Central Division.