Hanley notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Hanley recorded the secondary assist on Joe Pavelski's goal in the first period. The 29-year-old Hanley remains in search of his first NHL goal. The six-year veteran defenseman had career highs in assists (eight), games played (35), shots on goal (27) and plus-minus (plus-6) this season as a rotational option on the third pairing. He signed a two-year contract extension with the Stars in April, so he'll likely fill a similar role next season.