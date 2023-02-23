Hanley was included in the Stars' seven-defensemen lineup Wednesday versus the Blackhawks.

Hanley saw just 5:48 of ice time and failed to record a fantasy-relevant stat in his first game since Jan. 25. Injuries to Luke Glendening (lower body) and Joel Kiviranta (lower body), as well as the Stars' recent struggles, prompted head coach Pete DeBoer to try something different Wednesday. Hanley has no points, 17 blocked shots, 15 PIM, 13 hits, nine shots on goal and a plus-5 rating through 14 appearances this season, so he shouldn't be on fantasy managers' radar.