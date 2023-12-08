Hanley has played in seven of the Stars' last 15 games.

Hanley sat out the first 10 contests of the season, but he's since found a more regular path to playing time. He filled in when Thomas Harley was hurt, and Hanley has now started to push the struggling Nils Lundkvist for the last spot in the lineup with the Stars at virtually full health. Hanley has no points with seven hits, six blocked shots, two shots on goal and a minus-1 rating over seven appearances, so he's still not likely to be much of an asset for fantasy managers.