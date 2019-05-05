Stars' Joel Hanley: Set to miss Game 6
Hanley (upper body) will not suit up in Sunday's Game 6 against the visiting Blues, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Hanley has suited up in just one of eight possible playoff games, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. It's unclear when the 27-year-old would be ready for game action, but it doesn't seem like the team is in a hurry to rush him back into the lineup. Head coach Jim Montgomery said either Taylor Fedun (undisclosed), Dillon Heatherington or Gavin Bayreuther would take the last defenseman spot for Sunday's clash.
