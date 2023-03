Hanley logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Sabres.

Hanley has gotten the short end of the playing time in a battle with Nils Lundkvist this season. The 31-year-old Hanley has played in four of the last eight contests, but his assist Thursday was his first point in 17 outings this season. He's added 21 blocked shots, 15 hits, 15 PIM, nine shots on goal and a plus-6 rating, so fantasy managers don't need to track his production closely.