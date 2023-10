Hanley has been a healthy scratch in seven straight games to begin the season.

Hanley has to bide his time as the Stars' seventh defenseman. The 32-year-old collected two helpers, a plus-5 rating, 24 hits and 28 blocked shots over 26 contests in a similar role last season. Nils Lundkvist has been given a longer runway to establish himself this season, but Hanley could step in if he struggles or if the Stars lose a blueliner to injury.