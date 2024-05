Bourque was called up from AHL Texas on Wednesday.

Bourque's promotion comes as AHL Texas was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs. The 22-year-old center racked up 26 goals and 51 helpers in 71 minor-league, regular-season contests before adding another 11 points in seven postseason games. Even if Bourque doesn't see much time in the Stanley Cup playoffs, he should be in the mix for a roster spot heading into the 2024-25 campaign given his offensive upside.